DISCOUNT: Save €250 off a new Renault

15 May 2021

By Tom Collins

Martin Curtin, Head of Business and Kevin Hourihan, Fleet Sales Manager, Kearys Renault Cork presented 6 new branded Kearys Renault Trafic vans to Cork GAA County Chairperson Marc Sheehan, Senior Hurling and Football ‘kit men,’ Mick Curtin and Pat Keane and a selection of Cork players at Pairc Ui Chaoimh this week.

They were joined by Julian Boylan, Jim O’Keeffe (Kearys Renault Pro+ van centre) and Aonghus O’Duinnin, Sales Manager, Kearys Renault.

The new branded Renault Trafic van serves as a support vehicle for the Cork Senior, Minor and Under 20 Hurling and Football teams. The vans will be clearly recognised by Kearys and the GAA logos and its distinctive graphic of a hurler and footballer in the new strip.

“We are delighted to show our support of Cork GAA and sponsor these new branded Renault Trafic Sport vans to the Cork GAA this season and for the next two years for training and home & away fixtures”, said Martin Curtin, Head of Business, Kearys Renault.

“As Renault Ireland are proud sponsors of the GAA, we wish to remind all GAA club members that they qualify for a €250 discount on any new Renault bought at Kearys Renault. We hope that the players and management enjoy use of the Renault Trafic Sport and wish the Senior, Minor and Under 20 teams and all clubs in Cork GAA every good wish for the season,” he added.

Cork GAA Chairperson Marc Sheehan said “On behalf of the Cork GAA, we are pleased to accept our new Renault Trafic vans from Kearys Renault Pro+, as they comfortably seat three people in the front and has plenty of room to transport our equipment to training and matches. We look forward to a long and fruitful relationships with Kearys Renault in Cork.”

Cork GAA CEO Kevin O’Donovan said, “The scope of this partnership across all six teams over a three-year period is a testament to Kearys Renault’s support of all levels of Cork GAA. As our teams embark on a new season, the timing is perfect, to ensure that our teams are well supported both on and off the field. This arrangement again shows the value of the One Cork structure in developing commercial partnerships locally”.