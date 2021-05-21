Mater Private Network Wants To Hire Staff Nurses Returning To Ireland In Coming Year

21 May 2021

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Mater Private Network Cork has launched a recruitment drive aimed at welcoming experienced, skilled Nurses who are Irish ex-pats in Australia who may be considering a return home to work in Ireland.

The Director of Nursing at Mater Private Network Cork, Marie Hayes, said: “The COVID-19 pandemic has forced many Irish ex-pats to consider a move home due to the economic repercussions of the pandemic and an increased concern for family members back home. We would welcome the opportunity to meet you virtually to introduce ourselves and discuss the many opportunities that we have to offer you when you arrive home. We will work directly with you to plan your return to Ireland and to support you as you make the transition.”

Nursing positions are available in the following areas:

• Theatre Recovery, Anaesthetics and Scrub

• General Surgical

• General Medical

• Cardiac Care

• Women’s Health

• Orthopaedics

• Emergency Department

What can we offer?

• Competitive terms and conditions

• On-going training and development supports

• Relocation packages available

• Free staff parking

• Excellent orientation and support on your return to nursing in Ireland in an inclusive and team based working environment.

• Progression opportunities within the Hospital.

• Assistance with a period of quarantine if relevant, on return to Ireland.

This is an exciting opportunity to join an expanding state-of-the-art hospital, which, due to its structure, focuses completely on patient care and has the resources to do so. We promote a strong team ethic, a holistic approach to nursing and foremost excellent patient care.

Please ensure that you are on the live register with the Nursing and Midwifery Board of Ireland as this is a minimum requirement to apply for these posts.

To Apply: Please send your CV and cover letter to Evelyn.Leonard@materprivate.ie – informal enquiries can also be sent to this address.

Check out our Facebook and Twitter pages to keep up to date with Mater Private Network Cork news and also visit our website at www.materprivate.ie to learn more about what we can offer.

