New pound shop for Bandon #WestCork – MrPRICE will be in Bypass Business Park

24 May 2021

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

The Irish discount MrPRICE retailer plans to open the new store in Bandon, which will create 25 new jobs.

This will be the retailer’s 4th store in Cork. The new store will open this week on Thursday 27th May, in the Bypass Business Park, and not on the Main Street.

Laura Blighe, Marketing Director for MrPRICE commented;

“We are delighted to open our new store in Bandon, this will be our 4th store in Cork. We have created 25 new jobs and there has been a huge amount of interest from applicants looking to join the team. In these uncertain times we want to be there for local communities as their one stop shop for their essentials. From, cleaning, Pet supplies, stationery and lots more, we have a bit of everything at unparalleled low prices – exactly what today’s price conscious consumers are looking for.”

This brings the store count to 58 for MrPRICE with lots more stores planned for 2021 across a wide range of counties in the Republic. The fully Irish owned & operated retailer will now have 58 stores nationwide across 23 counties employing over 1,500 staff.