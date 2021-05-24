We hard about the Driving Test #WaitingList, but upstream of that; what about the THEORY Test backlog? @aindriasmoynih1

24 May 2021

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Moynihan calls for greater urgency in clearing Driver Theory Test backlog

Fianna Fáil TD for Cork North West, Aindrias Moynihan has called for greater urgency in ensuring people awaiting their Driver Theory Test are prioritised so they can start their driving lessons without further delay, including the rolling out of online theory testing.

Deputy Moynihan commented, “The RSA has confirmed to me that they will only have capacity for 4000 online theory tests per month, however the overall theory test backlog stands at around 150,000. This online service should be supported immediately to ultimately process 50,000 tests per month to clear the growing backlog and would mean dates would be available straight away for centre based theory tests once resumed.”

A pilot online Driver Theory Test is understood to be under way for trucks and buses. This was planned to be rolled out for cars this month also.

Deputy Moynihan continued: “As an example, one person contacted my office to say that so far they have had their theory test appointment rescheduled eight times since last September. This is simply not good enough. People need clarity and transparency, not an email telling them their appointment is being constantly pushed out further and further.

“People waiting for a Driver Theory Test need to be prioritised now so they can start their driving lessons without further delays.”

The Cork North West TD added: “I have asked the Minister for Transport when the roll-out of the online theory test will be available to all categories A, B and W applicants; how many applicants it is planned to test each month from now to September in these categories and how many new applicants in these categories for both Driver Test and Theory Test for the County of Cork in the preceding 24 months.”

Deputy Moynihan will be raising this pressing issue in the Dáil on Wednesday.