Cope Foundation Golf Classic fundraiser marks 25th year

2 June 2021

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

More than €1.7m has been raised over the past 25 years of the event

Cope Foundation’s Golf Classic fundraiser returns for the 25th year this August. The annual event which is sponsored by O’Flynn Exhams raises much needed funds for the organisation which now supports 2,800 people with an intellectual disability and/or autism to live ‘your life, your way’.

This year’s tournament takes place at Monkstown Golf Club on the 19th and 20th of August. It will be the organisation’s first physical fundraising event of the year, due to the various Covid-19 restrictions. Last year’s event was also held at Monkstown Golf Club and raised €57,000.

Golfers are in with a chance of winning a 100% Electric Opel Mokka in the Hole in One Competition, kindly sponsored by Johnson & Perrott Motor Group. There will also be a ‘Nearest The Pin’ Competition sponsored by Carbery Group, a ‘Longest Drive’ Competition sponsored by First South Credit Union Ltd., and goodie bags sponsored by Lidl.

Cope Foundation Chief Executive, Sean Abbott says: “The annual Golf Classic is one of the highlights of our fundraising calendar, and wouldn’t be possible without our sponsors, corporate supporters and donors. It is a wonderful fundraiser but it’s also an opportunity to open an important conversation around rights and equality for people with an intellectual disability and/or autism. Golf is an inclusive sport and there is no reason why it shouldn’t be enjoyed by all. Once again, we are proud to have people we support competing, and this year, we are also delighted to welcome the Northern Ireland Blind Golf Association to the event.”

Micheál Ó Mulláin, Partner at O’Flynn Exhams Solicitors says: “We are proud to be part of Cope Foundation’s annual Golf Classic fundraiser since it began 25 years ago. Last year’s event was a huge success despite the Covid-19 pandemic and that is testament to all those who took part. The Golf Classic is always a great day out and we would encourage the business community in Cork to register teams and support this very worthy cause.”

Teams of four people are invited to book a place at the Cope Foundation Golf Classic online at www.cope-foundation.ie/Golf-Classic or get in touch with Cope Foundation’s Communications and Fundraising Team on 086 7912540 or email murphye2@cope-foundation.ie.

The registration cost for a team of four is €1,000 and includes green fees, refreshments, a three course meal, goodie bags and competition entry.