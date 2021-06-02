New train stations at Blarney, Blackpool, and Tivoli

2 June 2021

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

The Green Party in Cork has welcomed €185m in investment for rail in Cork announced by the Government.

The money will be used for works to upgrade the rail line on the north side of the city and near Kent Station. These will enable the opening of new stations at Blarney (which closed in 1963), Blackpool and Tivoli.

Welcoming the news, Green Party councillor for Cork City North East, Oliver Moran, said:

“The concentration of this money on Cork shows a real commitment to deliver in the city and commuter area. This is big money that will enable commuter rail all the way from Mallow to Midleton and Cobh, laying the groundwork for new stops at Blarney, Blackpool and Tivoli.

“It continues a real shift of investment to the north side of the city too. We can see that new energy around the North Docks already, in the plans for MacCurtain Street, works starting for a commuter cycle network all the way from the city to Little Island and Glanmire, and route planning for the Northern Distributor Road, which will have sustainable and public transport built-in.”