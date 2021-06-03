4 Ways to Get a Dazzling Smile

3 June 2021

By Roger Jones

roger@TheCork.ie

Your smile is your introduction to the world. If you aren’t confident about your smile, you may be missing out on some of the finer things in life like expressing your joy and making a solid first impression. Few of us were born with a perfect smile; it takes work to keep our teeth looking great and radiant.

To get a brilliant smile, you don’t necessarily have to spend hours in a dentist’s chair. Although regular visits to your dentist can help you to maintain your oral health, there are some non-invasive ways to get a winning smile that doesn’t require novocaine.

Straightening your teeth or closing gaps in your smile has never been easier with Invisalign treatment. Whitening kits and regular oral hygiene habits can help your teeth shine. Let’s look at a few easy ways to get the brilliant smile you have always dreamed about.

Brushing and Flossing

Having a good oral hygiene routine that includes brushing and flossing may seem like an obvious way to improve your smile. However, the importance of proper brushing and regular flossing cannot be understated. Food and drink particles that are allowed to remain on your teeth and gums for too long can start to form harmful bacteria. Plaque build-up can lead to discolouration of your enamel tooth coating, leaving your smile looking dull. Brushing twice daily and flossing once can help rid your mouth of all harmful bacteria and keep your smile looking its best.

Invisalign Treatment

Millions of adults are concerned about the shape and spacing of their teeth. Over time, your teeth can shift in your mouth, creating overlapping or gapping. Dental issues like impacted wisdom teeth or tooth loss are issues that can create problems later in life when it may be too late to get traditional braces. Invisalign treatments are similar to braces for adults but are a much more subtle solution. Customized clear plastic retainers in a series of corrective molds can be worn by patients to help straighten their teeth over time without the look of heavy metal braces.

Whitening

Sometimes, all it takes to get a brilliant Hollywood smile is a bit of whitening power. Food and drinks can leave nasty stains on your teeth that make them look yellow and dull. Smoking can also affect the whiteness of your teeth. There are a number of over-the-counter whitening kits that can be effectively used to give your smile a boost. It’s important to try a test spot in your mouth to check for sensitivity before using any commercial kit. You can also visit your dentist for a professional level cleaning and whitening treatment.

Regular Dental Visits

We all know that regular dental visits are an important part of maintaining our oral health. You should be making an annual appointment to visit your dentist so they can look for any problems, including gum issues, tooth decay, and plaque buildup. Your dentist can find problems and treat them quickly before they become a problem when you visit the clinic regularly.

Creating a brilliant smile is easier than you may think. Try some of these tips, including maintaining good oral hygiene habits, investigating whether an Invisalign treatment is right for you, and visiting your dentist regularly to help you get a brilliant smile.