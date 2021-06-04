How SEO can Help Cork Businesses to Thrive

4 June 2021

By Roger Jones

roger@TheCork.ie

The internet has changed how we interact with the world, whether it’s a stranger or a best friend. Interact access has also changed how we shop. With over half the population of the world searching for information online, it is crucial for businesses to know how to reach their audience. SEO can help every type of business in Cork, small or big to market their service or product to potential customers on a global basis. There are so many ways SEO can help a business to strive so here is our guide to how SEO can help grow your online business and take it to the next level.

What is Search Engine Optimisation?

SEO is short for Search Engine Optimisation. It is a practice that helps your online business gain more visibility on search engines such as Google. There is a lot of work involved with SEO and it is not as easy as it may seem. It requires a lot of strategies and techniques to improve website rankings over time. The SEO process includes on-site and off-site implementation. On-site SEO is everything you can fix on your own via your site, this includes site speed, header text, keywords, and so on. Off-site is everything that is done off your site that may influence your website’s online rankings, this generally refers to links.

It takes knowledge, time, and successful implementation of the desired on and off-page SEO factors to optimise your site in order to achieve higher rankings on search engines. The overall performance of your site will determine who comes out on top. We recommend using trusted local Cork SEO experts such as PRO SEO Cork to achieve the best results for your investment.

Build Brand Awareness

SEO is a highly effective technique to help build brand awareness. When your site lands on the first page of search engines and near the top, your customers will have more trust in your brand when searching for a specific product or service through a specific term, this will help build a strong web presence. In order to build strong brand awareness, it is crucial to invest in quality SEO. The more keywords and searches you appear for online, the more visitors and traffic you will achieve.

Increase Company Credibility

SEO can help your business reach and stay on Google’s first page, providing customers with quality content that will help them trust and believe that you are a credible and reliable source in the industry. Strong brand trust and company credibility will help increase conversions. The main goal of an experienced and professional SEO company is to build a creative and established website which will create a clean and effective user experience that will be recognised in search results, establishing trust and credibility. Authority is increased over time as a result of the following elements:

Quality backlinks On-page optimisation and content Positive user experience

Establishing a brand authority takes commitment, patience, and effort, but also relies on offering a quality and valuable product or service that allows customers to trust a brand.

Increases Inbound Traffic

Organic search plays a huge part in the performance of your business, as well as being a critical component of getting users to complete an engagement and conversion. Increasing your inbound traffic can help increase your sales. 82% of people check their phones before making an expensive purchase. As your inbound traffic increases, your SEO on these pages will also increase. Your pages on SERPs will rank even higher than ever before. Find creative and new ways to engage with your visitors. Engaging content will encourage visitors to return to your site and to share your content, therefore, increasing your inbound traffic.

Better User Experience

Every business owner wants maximum visibility and better organic rankings. A positive user experience has become a pivotal element to a successful website. When you respond to what your visitors are looking for, you’re also improving the user experience. A strong user experience can encourage visitors to visit your site and explore it further. It can also help lower your site bounce rate. High bounce rates can lower your SEO rankings. Any happy visitor to your site will more than likely convert to a paying customer.

Helps you stay ahead of the Competition

SEO and search engines are very powerful. Most of your competition will be investing in some form of SEO so you should ask yourself, do you need to invest your business the same way in order to achieve better rankings? Making it onto the first page of Google search engine will help you stay ahead of your competition. Implementing effective SEO techniques and strategies into your business can help you catch up with your competitors. With the right SEO company, you can boost your way to the top. Posting regular content based on your keywords will help you rank for the keywords your competitors are already ranking for.

If you want to learn how SEO is growing Cork businesses, then it is vital to do some online research and see who the top-ranking websites are using for their search engine optimisation campaign.

Creates an Impressive ROI

SEO is a cost-effective strategy. It will bring an impressive return on your investment once you have an ongoing process and a healthy budget. Smaller businesses may have a difficult time with raising capital compared to larger global businesses, however, even with a smaller budget, changes and rankings can be achieved. Digital marketing is always evolving and changing, it is a lot easier to build and implement a successful SEO campaign. At least 6 months is required to achieve very positive rankings online. Over 40% of revenue is generated through organic traffic. More than 18% of local smartphone searches lead to a purchase within a day. An SEO investment is a quality investment into the long-term future of your business. According to search engine experts SEO Solutions, organic SEO can bring about 15 times more clicks than pay-per-click advertising. A long-term plan is crucial to your business success.

There is no doubt that digital marketing is getting more competitive than ever before. There are so many benefits to internet marketing that can help boost your online presence. With higher and better rankings on search engines, you will increase sales conversions and increase the visibility of your brand online. With Google continually changing its algorithms, your SEO campaign must adapt and evolve with these changes. Hiring an SEO expert company is the best way to move forward and achieve your long-term business goals. SEO doesn’t happen overnight, it takes time, patience, and a lot of hard work to get your business to the top. Once SEO is implemented correctly, you are guaranteed results.