New Container Service to Tivoli, Port of Cork

4 June 2021

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

The Port of Cork has confirmed a new container service from Southampton to Cork operated by Unifeeder. This new Lift on Lift off (LoLo) service will offer importers and exporters a reliable route to market with fixed weekday schedules from Cork.

Commenting on the new LoLo service, Conor Mowlds, Chief Commercial Officer, Port of Cork said:

‘We are delighted to see a new LoLo customer entering the Irish market. Unifeeder is a dynamic logistics company with one of the largest and best-connected feeder and shortsea networks in Europe.’ He continued: ‘This service is a very positive development for both exporters and importers, and we are delighted Unifeeder have chosen the Port of Cork as their southern gateway to the Irish market.’

Martin Gaard Christiansen, CCO, Global Feeder, Unifeeder said: