Bus Éireann Cork setting out to halve greenhouse gas emissions by 2030

3 June 2021
By Tom Collins
Carrying 15 million passengers a year in Cork, and employing 596 people, Bus Éireann has committed to halving its greenhouse gas emissions while growing passenger numbers by 30% in the next 10 years. “This will mean transformational change, new fleet, new charging systems and new training for craftworkers in Cork,” said Tim O’Leary, Services Manager, Bus Éireann. “We are already well on the way here, with buses generating up to five times [fewer] emissions than cars per passenger kilometre, we hope these developments will help to make bus travel the first choice for people in Cork.”

Driving Change the Bus Éireann Sustainability Strategy 2030 is available at www.buseireann.ie/Sustainability

Pictured (l-r) Services Manager Cork, Tim O’Leary & Driver Tunde Tamas of Bus Éireann marking the publication of the national bus company’s first-ever sustainability plan. Pictured at the Shakey Bridge Mardyke Cork City
Picture Clare Keogh

