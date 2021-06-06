New packaging for Clonakilty Blackpudding and Whitepudding

6 June 2021

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Clonakilty Food Company has launched their ‘new look’ label for their Clonakilty Blackpudding and Clonakilty Whitepudding. “We are proud of our heritage and quality ingredients and wanted to bring this to life on our packaging. The butcher shop bike, central to our new design, represents our family butcher shop, Edward Twomey, on Pearse Street in Clonakilty, West Cork, where the bike proudly sits outside to this day and where our story began.”

Clonakilty Blackpudding dates back to the 1880’s in the same butcher shop, then called Harrington’s, and is made with the original Clonakilty Spices, a secret family recipe carefully handed down through the generations. It remains the same to this day and is known only to Clonakilty Food Co. owner Colette Twomey.

Clonakilty Blackpudding is made with natural ingredients including Irish beef, fresh onions, pinhead oatmeal from Flahavan’s and our original Clonakilty Spices. It, like all our puddings, is free from artificial additives and preservatives. It is a source of protein and high in iron.

Clonakilty Whitepudding was introduced to the Clonakilty collection of products in 1986 by the Twomey family and they created their own special spice mix to give the pudding its signature flavour. Also made with wholesome ingredients and a source of protein, Clonakilty Whitepudding has Irish Pork, pinhead oatmeal from Flahavan’s, fresh onions and the Twomey Clonakilty Spices.

“Our new design brings to life our story, quality ingredients and heritage. It may look different but the taste and recipe will never change. New Look, Same Great Taste. Now on shelves.”