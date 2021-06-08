Cork City Council marks friendship with China

8 June 2021

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Cork City Council, with support from the Department of Foreign Affairs, is to run an innovative virtual Senior Chinese Officials Training Programme 2021 (#SCOTP21), an ambitious and wide-ranging celebration of Cork City’s friendship with our Sister City Shanghai and Partner Cities Hangzhou, Wuxi and Shenzhen.

As part of the Opening Ceremony today, Chinese officials will hear from a range of very special guests including An Taoiseach, Mr. Micheál Martin T.D., Minister for Foreign Affairs & Minister for Defence, Mr Simon Coveney T.D. This will be followed by a conversation on the importance of Paradiplomacy in the context of Twinning Initiatives, its positive contribution to country-to-country ties and to the development of business relationships that require a foundation of confidence and trust. This conversation will be chaired by Mr. Pat Ledwidge, former Deputy Chief Executive, Cork City Council, in collaboration with H.E. Ambassador of China to Ireland Mr. He Xiangdong. H.E. Ms. Ann Derwin, Ambassador of Ireland to China will also address this conversation with a pre-recorded video message.

The Opening Ceremony will also see the joint launch of Cork City’s Official WeChat Account, by H.E. Ambassador of China to Ireland Mr. He Xiangdong and the Lord Mayor of Cork, Councillor Joe Kavanagh.

The Programme will culminate in a virtual Closing ceremony hosted by the Lord Mayor of Cork and Ireland’s Consul General in Shanghai Ms. Wendy Dorman-Smith where Chinese participants will be presented with a scroll certificate of participation signed by the Lord Mayor of Cork. The Senior Chinese Officials will enjoy local produce from Cork City’s English Market at their homes during the ceremony on Friday June 25th.