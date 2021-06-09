Cork site of Biopharmaceutical firm highlights Batten Disease

9 June 2021

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

BioMarin, Shanbally (adjacent to Ringaskiddy), Co Cork is shining a light for International Batten Disease Awareness Day today. BioMarin’s building has been illuminated with orange lights to highlight the impact of Batten Disease on patients around the world. Batten Disease is an ultra-rare neurological progressive condition that affects infants and children. BioMarin is one of a small number of specialist companies working every day to change the future for patients with rare diseases and their families who care for them.

BioMarin is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on developing first-in-class and best-in-class therapeutics that provide meaningful advances to patients who live with serious and life-threatening rare genetic diseases. Ireland is home to BioMarin’s headquarters for operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa and the facility at Shanbally, Co Cork is BioMarin’s only manufacturing base outside the US.

BioMarin develops treatments that make a big impact on small patient populations, and has a deep effect on those working with BioMarin. While Batten Disease Awareness Day aims to put the spotlight onto those living with rare disease, the teams at BioMarin are always focused on the people they support and are motivated by a shared passion.

(Picture: Adrian O’Herlihy)