CORK CRIME: Robbery and Assault on Lower Glanmire Road, Cork City

10 June 2021

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Robbery and Assault in Cork City on June 4, 2021 – Two Men Arrested

Gardaí have arrested two men in relation to a robbery and assault in Cork city on June 4, 2021.

Shortly after midnight on June 4, a man was walking on the Lower Glanmire Road (which is the same road that Kent Railway Station is located on) when he was struck in the face and had his phone stolen by two men. As a result of the assault, the man attended Cork University Hospital and was later discharged.

The incident was reported to Detective Gardaí in Mayfield Garda Station on June 6 and an investigation commenced with the gathering of CCTV footage and conducting house-to-house enquiries.

As a result, two men, both aged in their 20s, were arrested on the night of June 9 in Cork city. They were brought to Mayfield Garda Station where they are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.