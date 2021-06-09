Ballincollig gets a new a City Councillor

9 June 2021

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Sinn Féin’s new Councillor on Cork City Counciil has said he will be “a voice for a generation of Cork people denied an affordable, secure place to live and a champion for community empowerment.”

The party this afternoon announced Eolan Ryng (36) as the party’s new Councillor for the Cork City South West ward. He will replace Henry Cremin who announced his retirement last month.

A Primary Teacher by profession, Mr Ryng is a resident of Church View, Station Road in Ballincollig, and a native of Bishopstown.

Mr Ryng said he is looking forward to his first City Council meeting on Monday evening.