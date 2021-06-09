Euromillions player was 1 number away from €17m Jackpot, so gets ‘only’ €169k instead #Mallow # NorthCork

9 June 2021

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

A EuroMillions player in Cork was just one lucky star number away from winning the €17 million jackpot on offer in last night’s draw. They matched five numbers and one lucky star to win €169,024.

The winning numbers for last night’s (8th June) EuroMillions draw were: 02, 11, 26, 36, 47 and lucky stars 07, 09.

The Co Cork purchased their winning ticket on the day of the draw in Foley’s Foodstore in Ballydaheen on the Cork Road in Mallow. Shop owner Elaine Foley was delighted to hear that her shop sold a winning ticket for the Tuesday night draw:

“It’s great news to hear that we sold a winning EuroMillions ticket. We have lots of local customers who come into us regularly so I’m sure there will be great excitement when the news gets out that our shop sold the winning Cork ticket. There will be lots of people eager to check their tickets!”

While there was no winner of the €17 million jackpot on offer in last night’s draw, over 38,000 players in Ireland won prizes across the EuroMillions and EuroMillions Plus games. Friday’s jackpot (11th June) will now roll to an estimated €30 million.