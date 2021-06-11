East Cork Mum creates down syndrome teaching aid

11 June 2021

By Tom Collins

Sally Flanagan has developed a teaching resource called ABC Communicate with Me to help her two-year-old daughter Sadie with Down Syndrome.

ABC Communicate With Me is a box of visual aids to help and support the development of language and communication.

Sally says “Sadie’s communication has greatly improved as has her behaviour over the past few months while working with the new resource. Sadie is a brighter more outgoing child as she has started communicating for the first time”.

Sadie is one of three girls in her family, living near Youghal in East Cork and Sally uses ABC Communicate with Me on a daily basis with her.

It includes nearly 200 interactive laminated cards which are velcro backed for easy application and multiple use.

ABC Communicate with Me comes in a sturdy storage box and is manufactured by Flanagan Print in Youghal, Co. Cork.