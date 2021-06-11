Lord Mayor makes courtesy visit to Bishop’s Palace

11 June 2021

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Lord Mayor of Cork and the Lady Mayoress make annual courtesy visit to the Church of Ireland Bishop of Cork, and his wife

The Lord Mayor of Cork, Councillor Joe Kavanagh, together with the Lady Mayoress, Mrs Stephanie Kavanagh, made the Lord Mayor of Cork’s customary courtesy call to the Bishop of Cork, Dr Paul Colton and Mrs Susan Colton on Wednesday 9th June. Councillor Joe Kavanagh is the twenty-third Lord Mayor of Cork to visit Bishop Colton and Mrs Colton, a visit which comes just days before his tenure as Lord Mayor ends.

Ordinarily, the Lord Mayor’s courtesy call happens early in the term in office, but everything this year has been greatly changed by the coronavirus pandemic. Accompanying the Lord Mayor also was the CEO of Cork City Council, Ann Doherty. Among the matters discussed was the effective work throughout the pandemic of the Cork City Covid-19 Community Response Forum, chaired by Ann Doherty, and on which Bishop Colton serves.