PHOTOS: Exhibition of student work from Crawford College of Art and Design (part of Munster Technological University)

Share on Facebook Follow on Facebook Add to Google+ Connect on Linked in Subscribe by Email Print This Post 11 June 2021 By Elaine Murphy elaine@TheCork.ie An exhibition entitled ‘Subject To Change’, will be open to the public from Saturday, 12 June 2021 to Tuesday, 15 June 2021, from 11am to 7pm in the Sharman Crawford Street campus. Stephanie Brewster from Glanmire with her work Four Vessels at the MTU CCAD Degree Show titled Subject To Change.Subject To Change, will be open to the public from Saturday, 12th to Tuesday, 15th June, from 11am to 7pm in the Sharman Crawford Street campus.Picture Darragh Kane Meadhbh Healy from Donoughmore with self portrait prints at the MTU CCAD Degree Show titled Subject To Change.Subject To Change, will be open to the public from Saturday, 12th to Tuesday, 15th June, from 11am to 7pm in the Sharman Crawford Street campus.Picture Darragh Kane Bríanna Ní Léanacháin from Coachford with her work Ina Chliabhán at the MTU CCAD Degree Show titled Subject To Change.Subject To Change, will be open to the public from Saturday, 12th to Tuesday, 15th June, from 11am to 7pm in the Sharman Crawford Street campus.Picture Darragh Kane Ava Hayes from Ballyvolane with her work I See Her In My Dreams at the MTU CCAD Degree Show titled Subject To Change.Subject To Change, will be open to the public from Saturday, 12th to Tuesday, 15th June, from 11am to 7pm in the Sharman Crawford Street campus.Picture Darragh Kane Josh O’Driscoll from Togher with his paintings that explore themes of home and memory at the MTU CCAD Degree Show titled Subject To Change.Subject To Change, will be open to the public from Saturday, 12th to Tuesday, 15th June, from 11am to 7pm in the Sharman Crawford Street campus.Picture Darragh Kane Ava Hayes from Ballyvolane with her work I See Her In My Dreams at the MTU CCAD Degree Show titled Subject To Change.Subject To Change, will be open to the public from Saturday, 12th to Tuesday, 15th June, from 11am to 7pm in the Sharman Crawford Street campus.Picture Darragh Kane Meadhbh Healy from Donoughmore with self portrait prints at the MTU CCAD Degree Show titled Subject To Change.Subject To Change, will be open to the public from Saturday, 12th to Tuesday, 15th June, from 11am to 7pm in the Sharman Crawford Street campus.Picture Darragh Kane Josh O’Driscoll from Togher with his paintings that explore themes of of home and memory at the MTU CCAD Degree Show titled Subject To Change.Subject To Change, will be open to the public from Saturday, 12th to Tuesday, 15th June, from 11am to 7pm in the Sharman Crawford Street campus.Picture Darragh Kane Elana MacSweeney from Kileagh Co Cork with her work at the MTU CCAD Degree Show titled Subject To Change.Subject To Change, will be open to the public from Saturday, 12th to Tuesday, 15th June, from 11am to 7pm in the Sharman Crawford Street campus.Picture Darragh Kane Elana MacSweeney from Kileagh Co Cork with her work at the MTU CCAD Degree Show titled Subject To Change.Subject To Change, will be open to the public from Saturday, 12th to Tuesday, 15th June, from 11am to 7pm in the Sharman Crawford Street campus.Picture Darragh Kane PHOTOS: Exhibition of student work from Crawford College of Art and Design (part of Munster Technological University) added by TheCork.ie on 11th June, 2021View all posts by TheCork.ie →
You must be logged in to post a comment Login