GAA: Shane Dowling: All-Ireland Concern For Cork If Game Plan Fails Against Galway

12 June 2021

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Former Limerick hurler and All-Ireland winner Shane Dowling has questioned Cork’s All-Ireland credentials ahead of their National League Division 1 clash this weekend with Galway.

Kilkenny are already guaranteed the tag of at least joint league winners having topped Division 1B, but top honours in Division 1A are still up for grabs ahead of this weekend’s final fixtures, and both Cork and Galway are in the hunt ahead of Sunday’s clash at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Speaking exclusively to BoyleSports’ Leon Blanche, Dowling claimed the match is a bigger deal for the hosts than it is for the Tribesmen.

He said: “It is a much bigger game for Cork than it is for Galway. Limerick destroyed the Cork puc out the last day and I think Cork have put all their eggs in one basket as to how they’re going to play. I don’t see them deviating from that this year, let alone this weekend.

“Cork were flying a couple of weeks ago and Dónal Óg Cusack had said they could go on and win the All-Ireland this year if their form continued, but if they are to lose this weekend people will be saying the opposite.

“For the sake of the Championship I would love to see their game plan come to fruition, but if it doesn’t, I’d worry about them going forward. Galway are a very good side and you’d have to think they’ll have too much.”

Match Betting

11/10 Cork

9/1 Draw

10/11 Galway