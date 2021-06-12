VIDEO: UCC and Sport Ireland launch worldwide search for ideas to get people physically active

12 June 2021

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

A worldwide search for ambitious, innovative ideas to get people physically active is to be launched by University College Cork, in association with Sport Ireland and with UNESCO patronage – with up to €10,000 going to the best concepts.

The Global Design Challenge for Sport and Physical Activity is now open for registration, as part of a bid to engage more people in sport and physical activity following a year of lockdown and restrictions that have seen participation levels plummet. The challenge will run from June 21st-June 27th .

The Global Design Challenge for Sport and Physical Activity has Development Grants of up to €10,000 for the winning teams, and mentors and partner organisations ready to help turn the best ideas into real campaigns and initiatives.

The grand challenge this year is to design innovative ways of increasing participation in sport and physical activity in an inclusive, sustainable and fun way.

With eight specific challenges and categories, participants are asked to come up with innovative ideas of how to: