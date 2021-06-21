Hotel visited by Walt Disney, Ella Fitzgerald, and Charlie Chaplin celebrates 124 years in business

21 June 2021

By Tom Collins

The Metropole Hotel Cork is celebrating 124 years of excellent hospitality and warm service. The hotel, which is located in the heart of the Victorian Quarter in Cork’s City Centre, will be celebrating this important milestone today.

The hotel, which is part of the fabric of Cork City, has played host to many famous faces since it first opened in 1897, including Walt Disney, Ella Fitzgerald and Charlie Chaplin. Young guests at the Metropole recreated this this week by dressing as the famous faces.

General Manager, Roger Russell says: “The past year has been incredibly challenging for those working in the hotel industry so it’s great to be able to celebrate something so unique. 124 years in business is an incredible achievement. I’m proud to work with an amazing team at The Metropole Hotel and have made so many great friends during my time here. The guests are truly what make the hotel so special and we are delighted to be welcoming back many of them this summer.”

The hotel is also renowned for its ability to create unique weddings and many of the brides and grooms who have passed through its doors over the years have praised the hotel for making their big day special.