25 June 2021

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Minister for Defence and Minister for Foreign Affairs, Mr Simon Coveney T.D announces support for Naval Service Recruitment drive

Minister Coveney, having completed an overnight Naval Patrol from Dún Laoghaire on the LÉ George Bernard Shaw, and witnessing first-hand the dedication of the Naval Service and enormous responsibility attached to the maritime service branch of the Defence Forces, has declared his support for the current Naval Service recruitment drive.

Commencing tomorrow, June 26th, and for the next week and a half, The Naval Service will launch a tailored recruitment drive targeted at potential inductees to tackle the current shortfall in personnel. As part of this initiative, over the weekend of 26th and 27th June, the Naval Service vessel the LÉ Roisín will be berthed at Sir John Rogerson’s Quay in Dublin, where a pop-up recruitment post will be established.

Mr Coveney said: “This Recruitment Campaign is one of a suite of measures. Other measures that I have introduced include the sea-going service commitment scheme and a tax credit, both specifically targeted for sea-going Naval Service personnel.”

He added “I would like to offer my congratulations to the Naval Service for your part in the Defence Forces receipt, only this week, of a Medal of Excellence from the Maritime Analysis and Operations Centre – Narcotics, MAOC-N, based in Lisbon.

Ireland plays an important role in supporting efforts to disrupt drug trafficking into Europe and I understand as recently as the start of June the Naval Service and other Irish authorities played a key part in a considerable seizure by Spanish authorities. The Medal of Excellence is therefore a timely and appropriate acknowledgement of the Naval Service’s dedication and achievement, and a reminder of the wide variety of career opportunities available to naval recruits.”

For more information about Naval Service Recruitment click here: https://www.military.ie/en/careers/naval-service-careers/