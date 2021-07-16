BLACKROCK ROAD: Office building ‘Springville House’ being converted to Housing

16 July 2021

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Minister of State with responsibility for Local Government & Planning Peter Burke T.D. visited Cork City Council’s “right-sizing” housing projects, Springville House and Arus Mhuire. The projects, aimed at older adults wishing to right-size their accommodation requirements are innovative and sustainable developments, which will help contribute to alleviating pent up demand for housing in the city, with new-build Arus Mhuire on Skehard Road consisting of 30 homes and Springville House on Blackrock Road, which is a novel and architect designed sustainable conversion of a former commercial office facility.