Cork-based Food Safety Company acquired by Chris Mee Group

16 July 2021

By Mery Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Cork Business News

Cork-based Food Safety Company (FSC), has been acquired by Chris Mee Group (CMG), a fellow Erisbeg Partners portfolio company and is now formally added to the CMG organisation. This is the second acquisition announcement in recent months by CMG. The previous company acquired was Emergency Response Training previously owned by John Lynch.

The FSC, based in Little Island, is a leading provider of food safety, health and safety and hygiene compliance services in Ireland. The company specialises in the delivery of high-quality services in the healthcare, retail, food manufacturing and other sectors. The FSC was previously owned by the well-known food safety specialist Mary Daly. Mary will continue to work with the company in a senior advisory role, while Mairead McCarthy will remain in place as General Manager.

Mairead McCarthy, General Manager of the Food Safety Company stated: “By integrating our company into CMG, we will be in a better position to provide a more holistic service to our combined clients. I look forward to working with my new colleagues at CMG as we continue to expand and grow in Ireland and in international markets.”

Chris Mee, Managing Director of Chris Mee Group, in welcoming the FSC and its staff to the Group said: “This is another key strategic move for CMG that will further support our clients’ growing requirements in our sector. We have an overall strategy of rapid acquisition of professionally run environment, health and safety (EHS) and related companies to allow carefully planned consolidation in our highly fragmented market sector.”

Following the acquisition of FSC and other companies, CMG is expecting to recruit 30 to 50 additional highly skilled staff and is conservatively anticipating revenue growth for the group in 2021 of over 50%. The Group is currently in discussions with several other companies in the EHS and related sectors, with one or more acquisition announcements expected before years end.

CMG is also currently embarking on a recruitment drive to increase its core staff and contractor numbers. Most of these jobs will be based in the Dublin and Cork regions. CVs from suitably qualified and experienced EHS professionals are being sought. Further information is available on our website www.cmse.ie/Recruitment/

Due to the increased flexibility provided by virtual training courses and webinars during the Covid-19 pandemic, CMG has expanded its client base across many national and international companies headquartered in Ireland and beyond. CMG works in most sectors including construction, pharma, biopharma, insurance, banking, food production, utilities and more.

The enhanced services and expertise of the two companies will provide customers with an unparalleled service offering which will now include food safety consultancy, additional accredited training courses and hygiene management services such as infection control services, development of hygiene management systems and external hygiene audits.