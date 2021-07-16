Where to buy tickets for Elton John – Pairc Ui Chaoimh, Cork – July 2022

16 July 2021

By Tom Collins

At 6pm on Friday 1 July 2022 Elton John will play Pairc Ui Chaoimh. The venue is currently in use as a COVID vaccination but COVID will be long gone by then (we hope!). Tickets for Cork will go on sale Thursday 22nd July at 9am from Ticketmaster.ie and 24hr Credit Card Bookings 0818 719300

It is with great excitement that Elton John announces a further date for his award-winning Elton John Farewell Yellow Brick Road: The Final Tour. Elton will play a night at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Cork on Friday 1st July 2022, which will be the final time he performs on tour in Ireland. This follows last month’s announcement that Elton will conclude his world-famous tour at major stadiums which will kick off on 27 May, 2022 in Frankfurt. The Final Tour will make stops in Europe in major cities such as Milan, Paris, Liverpool and more. Elton will then travel across the pond to take his final bow in North America, playing in major cities including Vancouver, Toronto, Chicago and more. The North American run will kick off at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on 15 July, 2022 before concluding with back-to-back performances at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on 19 and 20 November, 2022 — commemorating his iconic performance at the historic venue in October 1975. 2023 kicks off with two shows in Auckland New Zealand on 27 and 28 January, followed by soon-to-be-announced dates in Australia before the epic 4-year tour formally concludes there later that year. Please visit www.EltonJohn.com

Announcing the final dates of his tour on social media, Elton John said, “Hello, all you wonderful fans out there. I’m coming to you today with an announcement I’ve been working towards for, well, all my life: the shows that I announce today will be my final tour dates ever in North America and Europe. I’m going to go out in the biggest possible way, performing at my very best, with the most spectacular production I’ve ever had, playing in places that have meant so much to me throughout my career. Whether it’s next summer in Frankfurt or at the legendary Dodger Stadium for the grand finale in the United States, I can’t wait to see you all on the road one last time. This has been an incredible tour so far, full of the most amazing highs, and I look forward to making more wonderful memories with you at these final shows. To all my friends down under, We’ll be seeing you too. Thank you and I look forward to seeing you in your town.”

Ahead of the stadium run, Elton will mark his return to the stage this Autumn in Europe on 1st September at the Mercedes Benz Arena in Berlin, including Sold Out shows at Dublin’s 3Arena on 3 & 4 December and Belfast’s SSE Arena on 6 December then later to North America on 19 January, 2022 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans. More details on the previously announced arena dates are available on www.EltonJohn.com/Tours.

Recently winning the 2021 iHeartRadio “Golden Icon” Award, the tour has also received top accolades including the 2020 iHeartRadio Music Award for “Tour Of The Year,” 2020 Pollstar “Major Tour of the Year” and the 2019 Billboard Music Award for the “Top Rock Tour.” The Elton John Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour kicked off to a sold-out crowd on 8 September, 2018 and has since received rave reviews around the world. The critically acclaimed show takes the audience on a magical journey through his incredible 50-year career with never-before-seen-photos and videos, all set to the tune of some of Elton’s most beloved songs from his legendary catalogue including, ‘Bennie and the Jets,’ ‘Rocket Man,’ ‘Tiny Dancer,’ and ‘Philadelphia Freedom.’

Friday 1 July 2022 – Cork, Páirc Uí Chaoimh – NEW DATE

For more information or to purchase tickets and VIP packages, please visit EltonJohn.com. These exclusive VIP offers can include premium tickets, on-stage photo opportunities at Elton John’s piano, backstage tours, limited-edition lithographs, custom merchandise, and much more.