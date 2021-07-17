Harleys Street is a newly pedestriansed street betwen MacCurtain Street and St Patricks Quay

17 July 2021

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

No need to go to the Marina – there are Food trucks in the City Centre itself

A vibrant new street food offering has opened in the heart of Cork’s “Victorian Quarter”. Harley’s StrEAT Market is located next to The Metropole Hotel and features cocktails and coffee, tacos and speciality BBQ burgers all made with locally sourced ingredients.

The first vendors are Taco Rebel, Bevs and Brews, and BBQ pop-up Bird Song in the City. More food stalls are set to be added soon. The market is open from Wednesday to Sunday from 10am until 8pm.

Outdoor seating is available on Harley Street which has views of the Lee and is home to one of the Ardú Street Art Project murals.

Managing Director of Trigon Hotels, Aaron Mansworth says: “Harley’s StrEAT Market is a wonderful addition to the Victorian Quarter in Cork. There is plenty of space on Harley Street to savour local produce by the Lee and I’m looking forward to seeing even more food additions being added in the coming weeks and months. In particular, I would like to extend my gratitude to Cork City Council who have been a wonderful support and instrumental in assisting with bringing this to life. The backdrop of the artwork really adds to the colour and vibrancy of the street – Ardú is the Irish for rise and this food market is just one example of how Cork is rising to the challenge of Covid-19 once again.”