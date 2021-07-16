SPEEDING: Motorcyclist achieved 180mph on Carrigrohane Straight Road

16 July 2021

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Speeding on an open public road is bad, but when the road is closed, and the authorities are onboard, it then becomes a legitimate record attempt!

Back in July 1981 a Corkman rode a Motorcycle at 180mph on the Carrigrohane Straight Road. This week marks the 40th anniversary of his setting the Irish land-speed record over the Flying Kilometre and the Flying Mile.

To mark the historic event the Deputy Lord Mayor of Cork Fergal Dennehy made a presentation to Mr Mel Nolan, “the Flying Corkman”.

Mel, with the assistance of his right hand man Denis Collins, set the record on his home-built, turbocharged motorcycle.

Later this August a recorded interview with Mel will be featured on the City Library website as part of the Heritage Week programme.

Related video where Mr. Mel Nolan, “the Flying Corkman” explains the history of his Motorcycle Irish land-speed record, and mentions how he still enjoys driving, albeit cars, especially Porsches

