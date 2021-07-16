SPEEDING: Motorcyclist achieved 180mph on Carrigrohane Straight Road

16 July 2021
By Tom Collins
Speeding on an open public road is bad, but when the road is closed, and the authorities are onboard, it then becomes a legitimate record attempt!

Back in July 1981 a Corkman rode a Motorcycle at 180mph on the Carrigrohane Straight Road. This week marks the 40th anniversary of his setting the Irish land-speed record over the Flying Kilometre and the Flying Mile.

To mark the historic event the Deputy Lord Mayor of Cork Fergal Dennehy made a presentation to Mr Mel Nolan, “the Flying Corkman”.

Mel, with the assistance of his right hand man Denis Collins, set the record on his home-built, turbocharged motorcycle.

Later this August a recorded interview with Mel will be featured on the City Library website as part of the Heritage Week programme.

Pictured: Denis Collins with Mel Nolan receiving a framed memento of the original press photos by photographer Denis Minihane from Deputy Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Fergal Dennehy.
Picture: Michael O’Sullivan /OSM PHOTO
Pictured is the framed print of the original press photos by Denis Minihane which was presented to Mel Nolan by Deputy Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Fergal Dennehy.
Picture: Michael O’Sullivan /OSM PHOTO
Pictured: Denis Collins with Mel Nolan on the original bike at the scene of their historic achievement on Carrigrohane Rd, Cork.
Picture: Michael O’Sullivan /OSM PHOTO
Pictured: Mel Nolan and Denis Collins at the scene of their historic achievement.
Picture: Michael O’Sullivan /OSM PHOTO

Related video where Mr. Mel Nolan, “the Flying Corkman” explains the history of his Motorcycle Irish land-speed record, and mentions how he still enjoys driving, albeit cars, especially Porsches

