VIDEO: ‘Test Site’ is a new arts space in Cork City Centre at Kyrls Quay, next to Bridewell Garda Station

16 July 2021

By Mery Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

TEST SITE is a collaborative, urban research project based on Kyrl’s Quay, Cork City.

The project works at the intersection of art, architecture and ecology and is steered by co-creators, architect Ailbhe Cunningham and artist Aoife Desmond.

Ailbhe Cunningham MRIAI is an architect, printmaker and photographer from Cork. Ailbhe continues to work in private practice. While studying Architecture at TUDublin, Ailbhe progressed a research interest in the enhancement of natural urban environments. Since graduating in 2015 Ailbhe has expanded this research. She uses the city for testing and challenging regenerative, urban placemaking ideas. Collaboration is core to her practice – Ailbhe works with local community groups, artists and built environment specialists. Ailbhe creates visuals to initiate conversations about sustainable, urban regeneration.

Aoife Desmond is an Independent Fine Art Profesional who has worked projects such as an Experimental Film Club, and worked with an organisation called TRESPASS.