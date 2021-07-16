16 July 2021

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Cork County Council’s Beach Lifeguards are out patrolling the county beaches and have already had a busy season. The weather has been mixed but the beautiful County Cork beaches are being well frequented this season.

Swimmers, Walkers, Kiters, Surfers, Canoeing, Kayaking, Stand Up Paddle Boarding, Water Safety Courses, Surf Lifesaving and Open Water Swimming Courses are among the activities being enjoyed daily.

Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Gillian Coughlan, commented,

“We’re so lucky here in County Cork to have such an extensive and beautiful coastline. We can all enjoy these natural amenities and stay safe by listening to the advice of our Beach Lifeguards while at the beach and taking simple precautions when walking by the coast. Always keep to the path, keep dogs on leads, and stay away from cliff edges, as these can be unstable. Our Lifeguards and Coastguard do great work, and we can avoid putting unnecessary pressure on these services by being prepared, informed and safe.”

The Lifeguard Service commended the public for co-operating with them on the beaches to ensure everyone has a safe & enjoyable experience at our beautiful coast.

The following statistics reflect just how busy the lifeguard service has been during the month of June 2021: Rescues 1, First Aids 115, Missing Children/Persons 5, Advice Given 3,556 and Accidents Prevented 965. Prevention is key to lifeguarding, evidenced by the statistics seen for June.

Busy June for Cork County Beach Lifeguards.Pic: Brian LougheedThe service is looking forward to welcoming everyone to Cork County’s beautiful beaches. Remember to follow the HSE Guidelines relating to covid, supervise your children at all times, don’t use inflatables on open water, swim within your depth & stay within your depth.

The lifeguards operate on the following County Cork Beaches from 10.30am to 7pm daily:

Inchydoney, Owenahincha, The Warren, Tragumna, Barleycove, Garretstown, Garrylucas, Fountainstown, Garryvoe, Redbarn, Claycastle & Front Strand Beaches.

Always check the conditions and flags flying on the beaches before you set off by visiting Cork Beachlifeguard Service Facebook & be sure to always swim between the Red & Yellow Flags.