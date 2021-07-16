16 July 2021

Are you on the hunt for top tourist attractions for your upcoming trip to Cork? Continue reading to find out what Ireland’s second-largest city has to offer.

Top Tourist Attractions in Cork

Whether Ireland has always been at the top of your travel bucket list or you are looking for the perfect staycation this year, Cork is a great place to start. Home to some of the best tourist attractions Ireland has to offer, there is guaranteed to be something for everyone in the country’s second-largest city. Continue reading to find out how you should spend your time in Cork.

St. Patricks Street

St. Patricks Street has retained its title as Cork's main shopping street since its inception in the early 18th century. Located a few minutes away from the city's English Market, it is home to a number of department stores and high-street staples. During the summer months, the street attracts tourists as well as locals who tend to refer to it colloquially as "Pana". St. Patricks Street has undergone a series of changes over the years with a wide range of architectural styles built and rebuilt on several occasions throughout the past hundred years.

The English Market

Established in 1788, the English Market is possibly one of the world’s oldest. Located in the heart of Cork, it is home to an extensive selection of fresh produce including artisan bread, fruit, seafood, and meat. Shoppers can also grab a coffee whilst they browse the wide range of goods and services on offer. If you want to experience, and sample, the sights and aromas of traditional Irish food, the English Market should be the first stop on your itinerary. With free entry, affordable prices and opening hours ranging from 8am until 6pm, the English Market is one of Cork’s most popular tourist attractions.

Saint Fin Barre’s Cathedral

Completed in 1879, Saint Fin Barre’s is a gothic cathedral located just minutes away from the hustle and bustle of the city centre. With the exterior structure built from Cork limestone and the interior walls built from Cork marble, the church is a true representation of Irish architecture. Its stained-glass windows and marble structures are also a sight to behold. For a small admission fee, it is open to visitors all year round and is just a 10-minute walk from one of Ireland’s busiest shopping hubs.

Fitzgerald’s Park

Named after a former Lord Mayor, Sir Edward Fitzgerald, Fitzgerald’s Park is a lush green oasis located on the outskirts of the city. Home to a museum, café, skate park and pond, Cork’s most popular park is a great way to kill time in the city. Benefitting from approximately 12 acres of space and featuring an ornamental fountain built in 1902 at its core, it is also a great place to unwind from the stresses of the day. Admission to the park is free but those travelling by car may have to pay for parking.

Ballycotton

If you are looking for a seaside escape from the hustle and bustle of the city centre, the fishing village of Ballycotton should be high on your travel bucket list. Located just a short 40-minute drive from Cork, this coastal gem is home to sandy beaches that stretch for over 15 miles and some of the best sea views you will find in Ireland. There is a wide range of tours and excursions available for those unfamiliar with the area and looking to experience a slice of life on Ireland’s south coast.

Cork is a popular travel destination for a growing number of national and international travellers. Home to some of the best tourist attractions Ireland has to offer, there is guaranteed to be something for holidaymakers of all ages and interests in the country’s second-largest city.