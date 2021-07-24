Bord Gáis Energy expands Local Heroes to Cork Nationwide expansion of the popular on-demand service is planned

24 July 2021

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Following the successful introduction of Local Heroes in Dublin in 2019, Bord Gáis Energy is expanding its online, on-demand service into Cork City and County. www.localheroes.ie is an innovative online platform which easily connects people with trusted local tradespeople. The service has proven extremely popular with both customers and tradespeople and has solved many a DIY dilemma.

Now for any Cork resident seeking a reliable boiler installation or an expert plumber, electrician, drainage or oil heating engineer, a Local Hero is just a few clicks away. A customer simply chooses the trade they need along with their location and Local Heroes matches them with a qualified, trusted tradesperson in their area. The online service takes the hassle out of home repairs, plus all work comes with a 12-month guarantee* backed by Bord Gáis Energy.

Those in need of a Local Hero do not have to be a Bord Gáis Energy customer to avail of the service. All tradespeople are fully accredited, insured and approved by Bord Gáis Energy, giving customers complete peace of mind. Customers can also accept or reject all quotes easily and securely online and a free cancellation is available on all bookings. Gas boiler installations booked through localheroes.ie come with a 10-year warranty*, with work completed by a registered gas installer (RGI)* including Bord Gáis Energy service engineers.

Following the launch of Local Heroes in Cork, Bord Gáis Energy is committed to further expanding the service nationwide over the coming months.

Colin Bebbington, Retail Director at Bord Gáis Energy said:

‘Bord Gáis Energy is delighted to expand Local Heroes into Cork and to offer Cork residents an on-demand, online service that will make it easier to find a trusted tradesperson than ever before. We have seen the success of Local Heroes in Dublin helping customers solve DIY issues quickly and safely and providing a convenient tool to assist with home improvements. We’re proud to be able to offer this in Cork now and each service also comes with a 12-month guarantee* backed by Bord Gáis Energy, meaning that if any customer isn’t satisfied the Local Hero will come back to fix it for free.

‘The roll-out in Cork is the first step in a phased expansion of the Local Heroes service nationwide. Bord Gáis Energy will continue to deliver a first class, user friendly and trustworthy solution which saves people time and energy when it comes to DIY and home improvements, energy which can then be used in a better way.’

Local Heroes is always on the lookout for new tradespeople to join the service so if you are a plumber, electrician, drainage or oil heating engineer and think you have the tools it takes to become a Local Hero you can get in contact via www.localheroes.ie/become-a-hero.

For more information visit www.localheroes.ie