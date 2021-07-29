Cork Lotto player scoops €250,000 in Wednesday night draw

29 July 2021

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

The National Lottery are appealing to Lotto players in Cork to check their tickets carefully today after a Rebel county player scooped the top prize of €250,000 in last night’s Lotto Plus 2 draw.

The winning ticket was purchased on the day of the draw in Centra Millstreet at West End in Millstreet, Co. Cork.

The winning numbers for last night’s (Wednesday 28th July) Lotto Plus 2 draw were: 05, 12, 27, 30, 33, 40 and the bonus was 24.

The National Lottery have advised the winning ticket holder to sign the back of their ticket and to get in touch with the National Lottery claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to claim their prize.

Assistant Manager Alan Dunne was happy to hear that one of his customer’s has a ticket worth €250,000: