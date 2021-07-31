Aldi reopens bigger and better Westside Retail Park Ballincollig following €2.4M makeover

31 July 2021

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Aldi Westside Retail Park Ballincollig welcomed shoppers through its doors today for the first time in six months following a complete €2.4M store revamp and makeover. Offering an even better Aldi shopping experience, the shop floor has been extended by 30%, while four free-to-use electric car charging points have been installed for customers. Aldi Westside Retail Park Ballincollig was the joint first Aldi store to open in Ireland in 1999. Four new permanent, well-paid jobs have been created at the revamped store, adding to its team of 18 staff.