JOBS: Bus Éireann are establishing a driver panel in Cork

31 July 2021

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Bus Éireann, the national bus company, is hosting a series of open days in Cork for men and women who are interested in joining the company as full-time and part-time bus drivers. The company currently has openings for new drivers in Cork city and county. Information sessions will be held on Saturdays – 7 and 14 August at 10:00am, 12 noon and 2:30pm at Capwell Depot.

Bus Éireann employs more than 600 people in Cork and carries 15 million passengers a year on city, county, and intercity services. In a recent survey, 77% of employees said they would recommend Bus Éireann as a great place to work and 82% said they wanted to stay in Bus Éireann for a long time. The part-time positions are for a minimum 18 hours per week, typically working Saturday and Sunday at a starting rate of €18.75 per hour. Applications from women are especially encouraged. Additional hours will be available to supplement earnings with opportunities to move to full-time positions as they arise. Bus Éireann offers a competitive benefits package and includes job security with attractive rates of pay that increase year-on-year in line with our salary scale. Training and development will be given for these positions with career advancement opportunities arising for all staff, including promotion to supervisor, clerical, and management level.

Bus Éireann drivers receive our professional driver uniform and have access to travel concessions, an employee assistance programme, free parking at depots, local staff clubs and societies, and subsidised canteen facilities.

Sinead Kilkelly, Chief People Officer with Bus Éireann, said: “If you’ve ever wondered if driving a bus would be for you, then these open days are the chance for you to find out. People attending the open days will have an opportunity to meet with men and women who are currently working as drivers with Bus Éireann, as well as with operational and HR staff who can talk through the role. Currently, Bus Éireann employs 623 staff members in Cork, which includes 40 school bus drivers and operates 80 services. We hope that by attending one of our open days in Cork, interested applicants will see that it is an attractive career option, and one that it is equally available to men and women.”

Paul O’Neill, Cork Bus Driver, Bus Éireann, said: “Having served for numerous years with the Defence Forces I decided to seek a new career path. I wanted to challenge myself to learn something new but also still use my previous skills and training. After successful completion of the Bus Driver course with the Cork Education and Training Board (CETB), I obtained full-time employment with Bus Éireann, which provides me with a competitive salary, pension, medical service, job security and job satisfaction. There are also plenty of opportunities to develop your career further. It makes me feel very proud to have been part of a brilliant team who ensured that frontline and essential workers got to their place of work throughout the Pandemic.”

Mary Cronin, Cork Bus Driver, Bus Éireann, said: “I never thought I would enjoy a job as much as I enjoy my time in Bus Éireann. As a young female driver, I found the integration into the company an easy one. The social aspect of the job is great, and I especially enjoy meeting and chatting to the passengers and doing something I love every day”.

To apply for this position, ideally you will hold a full, clean, Class D (bus) Irish driver’s licence. Consideration will be given to training suitable candidates with B class (car) licence. Strict COVID-19 safety guidelines will apply on the day and you must register to book your place and complete our health questionnaire at least three days prior to the event. For more information, visit buseireann.ie/Corkdrivers or to book your place today email recruitment@buseireann.ie.