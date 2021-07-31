CLOTHING BRAND: lululemon boutique opens in Brown Thomas, Cork City

31 July 2021

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

lululemon athletica, styled as lululemon, is an athletic apparel retailer domiciled in Delaware, USA and headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. It was founded in 1998 as a retailer of yoga pants and other yoga wear, and has expanded to also sell athletic wear, lifestyle apparel, and accessories. The company has 491 stores internationally, and also sells online. Now there is a store in Cork City. It’s within the upmarket Brown Thomas Department store on Patrick Street.