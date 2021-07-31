15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 1 both 1 4000 1 0 horizontal https://www.thecork.ie 300 0 1
CLOTHING BRAND: lululemon boutique opens in Brown Thomas, Cork City

by TheCork.ie (News) - Your Online News from Cork, Ireland

31 July 2021
By Mary Bermingham
mary@TheCork.ie

lululemon athletica, styled as lululemon, is an athletic apparel retailer domiciled in Delaware, USA and headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. It was founded in 1998 as a retailer of yoga pants and other yoga wear, and has expanded to also sell athletic wear, lifestyle apparel, and accessories. The company has 491 stores internationally, and also sells online. Now there is a store in Cork City. It’s within the upmarket Brown Thomas Department store on Patrick Street.

Sophia Hall from lululemon pictured at Brown Thomas Cork for the highly anticipated launch of lululemon in the store. lululemon is now available in an incredible new destination on Level 1 with the collection at Brown Thomas Cork showcasing the brand’s latest technical collections for women, supporting a variety of sweaty pursuits from run to yoga to train.
Images by Gerard McCarthy

Sophia Hall from lululemon

Sophia Hall from lululemon

Brown Thomas Cork showcasing the brand's latest technical collections for women

lululemon is now available in an incredible new destination on Level 1 with the collection at Brown Thomas Cork showcasing the brand’s latest technical collections for women

Sophia Hall from lululemon

