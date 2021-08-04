The Marina Market will host a summer Arts Festival #CorksIndoorVenue #RainNotAProblem

4 August 2021

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Cork’s Favourite Children’s Festival is back, and twice the fun! – summerSING! Cork & summerSING! TV – 9th-13th August, 2021

summerSING!, A Summer Arts Festival is here! This August 9th – 13th the Festival will not only deliver a safe and fun in-person Festival happening 9am-3pm daily at the Marina Market, Cork City, while for those unable to be there in person, a specially designed summerSING! TV will be broadcast daily for kids under 7 online!

Programme Director, Sinéad Dunphy said

“2021 sees summerSING! offer its most diverse range of experiences to date. Kids attending get a chance to become a real-life recording artist when they will be featured on a professionally produced song and will be released internationally under the professional direction of renowned Music Director Ronan Holohan!! Children are guaranteed a week of art, music, dance, and fun all in the safe environs of Marina Market! All the while; summerSING! TV ensures no child is left out of the in-person offering with the Festival having created a very special opportunity for younger kids to experience the festival in a way that works for the whole family!”

summerSING! TV will feature renowned children’s entertainer Colette Forde delivering a daily dose of fun-filled activities including music-themed crafts with easy to find household items, song, dance, and a whole lot more! summerSING! TV will be available to stream at a time that suits your family through a bespoke link issued on registration and will have everyone in the house getting in to the summerSING mood!

Colette Forde said,

“Working on this project is so much fun and the infectious nature of the enthusiasm we all feel easily carries through the specially designed digital offering. We know that people are a little tired of virtual at this stage, but we’ve reworked our online delivery to ensure it is an accessible and high-quality offering, that keeps children engaged and most importantly, happy at a time that suits the kids and their parents”

Keeping the numbers small this year in light of the ever-changing guidelines, the Festival team wanted to make sure that kids who are a little younger or indeed, house bound can still take part in the fun, all from the comfort of their own home.

With the safety of children being at the top of the priority list for the Festival team, they have worked with the Department of Public Health Guidelines and in turn have designed the safest possible environment for children to be able to enjoy a week of fun and frolics in-person too. All of the Festival’s team have been fully Garda Vetted with the Core team also fully trained in First Aid. With the Marina Market as the only venue this year, it reduces any risks of non-controlled environments causing risk of transmission. With two incredible options on offer, in-person and digital, summerSING! 2021 is guaranteed to bring a massive smile to the children who get involved!

Registration for both the in-person and online event is now open! With a limited in-person capacity, early booking is advised – www.summersing.ie summerSING! TV registrations are available for households all across the country and the world!