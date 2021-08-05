VIDEO: New cranes at Port of Cork’s Ringaskiddy container terminal

5 August 2021

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

In 2020 the Port of Cork took owner ship of two Ship to Shore (STS) Gantry Cranes for the new state-of-the-art Port facility, Cork Container Terminal in Ringaskiddy. The cranes were built by Liebherr Container Cranes Ltd in Killarney, County Kerry and were assembled onsite under the supervision of expert Liebherr engineers.

A Ship to Shore Gantry Crane is the single most important piece of equipment in any container port, used to lift containers from ship to land and vice a versa.

These new STS cranes are fitted with the latest energy saving Liebherr Liduro drives, power management systems and safety features available in today’s STS crane markets. The cranes will have an outreach of 45m, a back reach of 15m and a lift height over rail of 32m. With a safe working load of 54 tonnes in weight (40 tonnes under spreader) these cranes will ensure the Port has the lift and reach capacity to cater for the largest container vessels which will visit Cork Container Terminal in the coming decades.

Once operational, Cork Container Terminal will deliver the fastest, most reliable, and cost-efficient container service available to local businesses as well as Ireland’s international exporters.

Liebherr Container Cranes Ltd. is part of the Liebherr group and supplies container handling equipment to ports and rail terminals worldwide.