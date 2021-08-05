Carrigaline News

5 August 2021

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Whirlwind Start

The first day of the Carrigaline Outdoor Market in the GAA car park on Friday morning last was a great success with 17 stall holders attending. There was a continuous flow of customers from 10.00am through to 2.00pm and later. The market was located at the lower end of the car park by the ball alley which left plenty of room for parking which was well stewarded by GAA members. There were lots of tables and chairs for people to sit and relax and have coffee and cake or a hot meal or just an ice cream and meet the neighbours. It was a pleasant sight to see three generations browsing, chatting and making purchases. The atmosphere was enhanced by the music of a talented trio called ‘The common Touch’. The outdoor market is organised by Paul Mc Carthy, ‘Full of Beans’ in conjunction with the Carrigaline GAA Club. The weekly event will continue every Friday morning. It is anticipated that there will be extra stall holders this week.

Pipe Band

On Thursday July 22nd the Carrigaline Pipe Band pipers got together outdoors for a practice at the Band Hall for the first time in this year of 2021 due to Covid-19. They plan to continue practicing every Thursday and hope to be allowed indoors in the weeks ahead.

Culture Night

Plans for the Carrigaline Culture Night on Friday September 17th are progressing with all events planned as outdoor performances at present. Venues for indoor events are available but may not be used due to Covid-19 restrictions. A big effort is being put in by the Owenabue Arts Collective to display art not only in the Gallery Bridge House but in shop windows around the town. The performance area in the town park will be ready and will be the location for a number of the live shows. A number of other suitable locations are on the trail for the event which is timed to run from 4.00pm to 11.00pm. The organisers are planning a further two days festival on September 18th and 19th.

Country Markets

Country Markets continue every Friday morning in the Pipe Band Hall from 8.30am to 10.30am. Fresh farm vegetables, hen and duck eggs, fresh home baked cakes, biscuits, scones and breads, gluten free baking, quiches, honey, jams, marmalades, and kindling etc are all available. A variety of facemasks are also available

Men’s Shed

Carrigaline Men’s Shed are looking forward to a regular programme of events as soon as their new Shed is allowed to open. A number of health talks and other items of interest are on the cards. The mechanical enthusiasts are quite happy to work on projects in the open air. Meanwhile the walking group visited Currabinny Woods on Monday and the Shed Choir held an open-air practice on Tuesday. Enquiries Roger Morrissey 087 220 3547.

Golf Classic

The Carrigaline GAA Golf classic in Fota Island Golf Resort on Friday last proved to be a wonderful sporting day out and a great success with a total of 64 teams teeing off. The winners were:-1. Barry O’ Sullivan, Ray McFall, Shane Mohally, 2. Pat O’ Keeffe, Terri O’ Keeffe, Tommy Lehane. 3. Marc Doody, Kevin Wiley, Pat O’ Sullivan. 4. John O’ Donovan, Billy Drake, Eoin Kavanagh. Nearest the Pin: Pat Maguire and Longest Drive: Alan Coleman. Awards were presented at the GAA later in the evening by the Club President Pat Dineen. The Club thanks everyone who sponsored a team and played on the day.