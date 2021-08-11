New ‘Artist in Residence’ at The Montenotte Hotel

11 August 2021

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Continuing the long-standing heritage and commitment to supporting the arts and creating memorable experiences for guests, The Montenotte Hotel are delighted to announce the latest Artist in Residence ‘checking in’ at the hotel, is a collection by the renowned contemporary artist Peter Dee, showcasing his first ever solo exhibition from August to January 2022.

Now in its fourth year running at The Montenotte Hotel, the Artist in Residence programme, in association with The Gallery Kinsale, aims to support local Irish artists and offers a six month tenure to showcase at the hotel, where guests and visitors can peruse and enjoy at their leisure.

Speaking at the launch, Brian Bowler, General Manager at The Montenotte Hotel stated,

“As a hotel that prides itself on design and offering something distinctly different to guests, we are so proud to support the Artist in Residence Programme with The Gallery Kinsale and are delighted to welcome the exciting new collection by Peter Dee to the hotel.”

“Peter’s still life compositions transform simple objects into visually exciting and colourful images that breathe new life into the hotel foyer and evoke a sense of calm – something that is very welcome after what has been a tough year for all! Peter’s work is highly sought after and collectable and we are thrilled he has chosen The Montenotte for his first ever solo exhibition. We hope that guests enjoy the new collection as much as we do!”

Peter Dee is a self-taught artist and comes from a farming background in Co. Kerry. His work is inspired by the still life tradition of the past and he aims to bring a contemporary look and feel to each painting. Peter’s latest collection ‘There is still life’, was produced during a period of the pandemic when restrictions were high. He aimed to create a collection that would offer a moment of calm to the viewer, allowing time for reflection and a shift of focus from the everyday world. Peter spent this time perfecting each painting, capturing the beauty of everyday objects using clever interplays of light and pops of vibrant colour.

The Montenotte Hotel was also recently awarded ‘Boutique Hotel of the Year’ at the Irish Hotel Awards for the second year in a row. The new collection by Peter Dee adds to the ‘boutique’ and eclectic vibe of this design-led, destination hotel and offers another reason for art-lovers, culture-seekers and staycationers alike to visit on their next trip to Cork.

To find out more about The Montenotte Hotel and the Artist in Residence Programme, please visit www.TheMontenotteHotel.com