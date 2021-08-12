FREE SAMPLES: Kerrygold’s Promotional Food Truck comes to Cork #Glanmire, #Blackpool, #MahonPoint, #Kinsale

12 August 2021

By Tom Collins

Kerrygold is hitting the road to spread the love and great taste of Kerrygold to consumers across Ireland. The Kerrygold Spreadable Food Truck will be offering free samples to over 230,000 butter lovers across 14 locations. Kerrygold Spreadable is a new product from Ornua, owner of Ireland’s only €1 billion food brand, and is made from Irish creamery butter blended with natural rapeseed oil to ensure a rich, buttery taste with the added convenience of being spreadable straight from the fridge.

The Kerrygold Spreadable Food Truck is 14 different locations across Dublin, Cork, Galway, and Limerick. Consumers will be able to try out the great taste of Kerrygold Spreadable sampled on delicious fresh bread and will have the opportunity to win a range of prizes including over €2,000 worth of kitchenware.

Cork Truck locations Ryan's Glanmire SuperValu

12th August 2021

Blackpool Shopping Centre

13th August 2021

Mahon Point Shopping Centre

14th August 2021

Smith's SuperValu, Kinsale

15th August 2021

The sample activation will be supported by a fully integrated marketing campaign including TVC, digital, radio, and out-of-home advertising. The launch of Kerrygold Spreadable earlier this year marked a significant milestone for the brand in Ireland as Kerrygold seeks to further grow its market share and strengthen its position in the Butter Spreads and Margarine category. Last year alone, Kerrygold added an incremental €5.1 million to the value of the category in Ireland and has ambitious future growth plans.

Speaking about the sampling campaign, Jens Gloeckner, General Manager, Ornua Foods International said, “We are delighted that the Kerrygold Spreadable Food Truck will be setting off to share the great taste and convenience of Kerrygold Spreadable with consumers across Ireland. Over 230,000 consumers in Dublin, Cork, Limerick, and Galway will be able to sample this latest addition to the Kerrygold family. New Kerrygold Spreadable is perfect for butter lovers who relish the great taste of Kerrygold products but are looking for a convenient product that’s spreadable straight from the fridge.”

Kerrygold Spreadable is an extension of the current core range; Kerrygold Irish Creamery Butter and Kerrygold Softer Butter and is sold in a 454g tub.