16 August 2021

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Participants can run, jog or walk 6km on September 19th 2021

Since 2010, hundreds of ladies (and lads) have taken on the Echo Women’s Mini Marathon in aid of the Mercy Cancer Appeal. Together, they have raised over €200,000 for cancer services at the Mercy University Hospital. The Mercy Hospital Foundation are now calling on the people of Cork to join #TeamMercy for the 2021 Echo Virtual Women’s Mini Marathon which celebrates it’s 40th year this September.

As a result of current Covid-19 restrictions, for the second year in a row, the Mini Marathon is going virtual, making it even easier for people to take part. Participants are being invited to run, jog or walk 6km on September 19th, wherever they are in the world. There is also the option of clocking up your kilometres anytime between September 16th-26th. The Mercy Hospital Foundation are encouraging people to take on the challenge as an individual, as part of a group or in memory of a loved one and support cancer services at the Mercy at the same time.

One such group taking part are the Brown family from Ballincollig who will be reaching the 6km target in memory of their son and brother, Ian, who sadly passed away in January this year following more than two years of treatment at the Mercy Hospital. Speaking at this year’s launch, Ian’s parents, Carol and Roy, and siblings, Chloe and Niall, shared their motivation for taking part. “The Mercy helped our brother Ian in his battle against cancer for more than two years and we are so grateful to them. We know he would want us to continue helping those facing a cancer journey at the Mercy and we hope others will also join Team Mercy this year and do the same”, said Chloe.

All funds raised this year will go towards the Mercy Cancer Appeal. The new St. Therese’s Oncology Day Unit opened on the 10th of May. The new state of the art unit sees the transfer of St. Therese’s Medical Oncology Day Service to the Lee Clinic, Lee Road. Complete with 16 private treatment spaces and separate triage and isolation areas, the unit is a big step forward for cancer services at the Mercy.

Speaking about the difference you can make, Head of Fundraising at The Mercy Hospital Foundation, Deirdre Finn said,

“Each year, more and more people join Team Mercy for the Women’s Mini Marathon and help us make such a difference at the Mercy Hospital. As we all continue to be impacted by the events of the past year, we are aware that cancer patients and their families are feeling the effects more than most and that an already difficult journey for them has been made even harder. That is why, this year, more than ever, we are relying on the people of Cork to join us for this exciting Virtual Women’s Mini Marathon and help us support these patients and their families.”

Registration for the 2021 Echo Virtual Women’s Mini Marathon is now open online at echolive.ie. To go a step further and take on this year’s event to support cancer services at the Mercy participants must also register at www.mercyhospitalfoundation.ie where they can also register for a t-shirt and sponsorship card.