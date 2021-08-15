€750,000 made available for Community Groups in County Cork

15 August 2021

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Gillian Coughlan is encouraging local community groups to apply for up to €25,000 in funding to improve and enhance their facilities.

Community groups in Cork County can apply for between €1,000 and €25,000 euro to fund capital development projects, as part of the Cork County Community Development Initiative.

The programme operates in association with the Local Community Development Committees (LCDCs), which is worth €3.5 million in total. Cork County Council has been putting its own funds aside on a yearly basis since 2016.

€750,000 has been allocated as part of Phase 2 of the project. In 2019, 186 local groups and organisations received funding to refurbish community halls, upgrade walkways and purchase equipment.

Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr. Gillian Coughlan also reiterated the Council’s commitment to community development projects which benefit both people and places:

“We know how tough the last 18 months has been for community groups and how difficult in particular it has been for them to fundraise. Many of these groups rose to the challenge during the pandemic and did all they could to help and support the people in their own community. Our towns and villages would be very different places without them. I am encouraging community groups right across Cork County to apply to this wonderful initiative so that they can have the best facilities and equipment possible.”

Deputy Chief Executive of Cork County Council, James Fogarty highlighted how the Cork County Community Development Initiative was an example of the Council’s continuing dedication to local communities:

“Through our three Local Development Committees, we are committed to improving the range and quality of community based facilities which will assist in providing the very best quality of life offering to our citizens. The Cork County Community Development Initiative in cooperation with the Local Development Companies can be used to enhance facilities in communities or to kick-start, advance or complete their projects.”

The closing date for receipt of applications for Phase 2 of funding is 4pm Friday, 17th September 2021. Applicants will be notified, if successful, in December with a view to having all projects completed by 30th November 2022. Applications can be made online on www.yourcouncil.ie

For queries please contact: Local Community Development Unit, Cork County Council on 021- 4285295 or 021-4285561 or email communitydevelopmentunit@corkcoco.ie