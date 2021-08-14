Free travel should be piloted in Cork

14 August 2021

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

As figures show a return to pre-pandemic traffic levels, Labour Party Cllr John Maher and Local Area Rep for Cork City Peter Horgan said a plan must be financed to encourage the return to public transport usage, utilising free travel as the starting point in Cork.

“We’re facing back into the return to school traffic in a few weeks, the queues at the school books shops reminds us daily,”

Said Cllr Maher.

“If we cut down on school traffic by taking cars off the road with free public transport for students at certain times, imagine the impact on emissions and costs to families. Extend the trial to third level Students also to reduce the burden. The buses are running its routes either way.”

Cllr Maher stressed the Labour Party in Cork City was to write to the head of the NTA and the Minister for Transport on the matter

“We’ve seen the Recent report declaring a code red for humanity. We need more than robot trees we need immediate action.”

“If Covid taught us anything it showed that political resistance to a topic can melt away when needs must,” said Mr Horgan.

“Our needs now demand a return to public transport. Our city and suburbs are getting busier again. We were the first to trial the 24 hour bus service which was a huge success pre Covid. We need to replicate that innovation again and move forward with trialling free transport at certain time to encourage people back onto public transport. With higher passenger volumes, we will have the data that certain elements of the State desire to fully reinvest into our public transport system, especially outside of the capital.”

“It could be the difference of a family taking the bus or sitting back into the car. It could be the difference of someone getting outside versus staying at home. We understand the public health

Elements but we need to see action and fast!”

“Let’s take a chance and trial free public transport here in Cork. The downside could be that it’s too popular!”