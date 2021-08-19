15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 1 both 1 4000 1 0 horizontal https://www.thecork.ie 300 0 1
HURLING: Cork vs Limerick this Sunday – Betting odds

19 August 2021
By Tom Collins
tom@TheCork.ie

Shane Dowling: says “Cork Overpriced At 3/1 For All-Ireland Win” – The Limerick Star Warns Of “Croke Park Upset”


All-Ireland winner Shane Dowling has warned his native Limerick that they will not have things all their own way in the All-Ireland Final against Cork.

The Na Piarsaigh man spoke exclusively to BoyleSports’ Leon Blanche ahead of the Croke Park showdown on Sunday and thinks Cork are overpriced to deny Limerick the Liam MacCarthy Cup for the second year in a row.

He said: “Cork are 3/1 and they’ve had some character-building wins over their last couple of games against Clare and Kilkenny. They are too big a price for me. Obviously the experience of Limerick I would like to think will tell and I know they won the last meeting by eight points, but if Cork hadn’t missed that penalty, we would have seen a different result. The gap in the betting is too big for me and I can’t see it being a big scoring difference, so Cork +4 in the handicap at 6/5 is great value.”

Dowling however earmarked Seamus Flanagan as a threat to find the back of the net first if the Rebels put too much focus on picking up other threats in the Limerick side.

“Both of Cork’s corner backs are really good and I suspect they are going to pick up Aaron Gillane and Peter Casey, which to my mind will leave Robert Downey and Seamus Flanagan. I’m a huge fan of Robert Downey, but I just think Seamus Flanagan’s pace will see him score the first goal at 15/2 while the Cork corner backs are going to concentrate on the other boys.

“Seamus was really good the last day against Waterford, he used the space well and got four points from play. If Limerick are going to win, they have to get a lot of ball into the full-forward line and get some return. I think Seamus is the man that can give them the most return out of the three and he could well end up as RTÉ’s Man of the Match at 11/1.

“I think it’s going to be a close game and Sean O’Donoghue at 33/1 would be my selection from Cork. He was top-class against Limerick in the Munster semi-final and looks good value if he can overcome his monumental task this Sunday.”

All Ireland Hurling 2021 ~ Outright Betting

1-4 Limerick

11-4 Cork

Limerick v Cork ~ Match Betting

1-3 Limerick

3 Cork

11 Draw

Limerick v Cork ~ Handicap Betting -4

8-11 Limerick (-4)

6-5 Cork (4)

11 Draw (-4)

Limerick v Cork ~ First Goalscorer

6 Aaron Gillane

7 Patrick Horgan

7 Jack O Connor

15-2 Seamus Flanagan

10 Peter Casey

10 Shane Kingston

12 Graeme Mulcahy

14 Cian Lynch

16 Kyle Hayes

16 Gearoid Hegarty

20 No Goalscorer

20 Tom Morrissey

25 Robbie O Flynn

25 Seamus Harnedy

33 Conor Cahalane

50 Luke Meade

50 Tim O Mahony

50 Darragh Fitzgibbon

50 Darragh O Donovan

50 William O Donoghue

66 Mark Coleman

80 Diarmuid Byrnes

80 Declan Hannon

80 Ger Millerick

Limerick v Cork ~ RTE Man Of The Match

13-2 Cian Lynch

7 Aaron Gillane

9 Kyle Hayes

10 Gearoid Hegarty

10 Patrick Horgan

11 Seamus Flanagan

14 Tom Morrissey

16 Mark Coleman

16 Sean Finn

16 William O Donoghue

16 Peter Casey

20 Seamus Harnedy

20 Shane Kingston

20 Darragh Fitzgibbon

20 Diarmuid Byrnes

20 Graeme Mulcahy

25 Alan Cadogan

25 Shane Barrett

25 Jack O Connor

25 Tim O Mahony

28 Declan Hannon

33 Barry Nash

33 Luke Meade

33 Nickie Quaid

33 Darragh O Donovan

33 Sean O Donoghue

33 Dan Morrissey

33 Robert Downey

33 Robbie O Flynn

33 Niall O Leary

40 Conor Cahalane

50 Alan Connolly

50 Patrick Collins

66 Richie English

66 Ger Millerick

