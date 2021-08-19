Public urged to leave ‘Wally the Walrus’ alone – keep your distance – use binoculars if necessary #WestCork

19 August 2021

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

The Minister of State for Heritage and Electoral Reform Malcolm Noonan TD has urged ‘walrus-watchers’ along Ireland’s southern coast to observe ‘Wally the Walrus’ from a distance.

The Arctic walrus was first spotted in Ireland off the coast of Valentia Island in March, and following sightings along the coast of Western Europe has recently returned to the southern coast of Ireland.