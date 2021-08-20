Cork City FC team news ahead of Cabinteely match

20 August 2021

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Cork City are back on the road on Friday evening, making the trip to Stradbrook to take on eighth-placed Cabinteely.

City will be looking to make it a third consecutive league victory, after impressive wins over Galway United and Cobh Ramblers. The sides have already met twice this season, with Cabinteely taking three points on both occasions. A win on Friday could see City move up to sixth, one spot below the play-off places.

Speaking at his weekly press conference in Bishopstown, City boss Colin Healy said:

“It was a poor performance against them in Turner’s Cross. I didn’t think we were at it, as a team. We’re a different team now – the lads look stronger & fitter. Confidence is up, so hopefully we can go and get the three points on Friday night.” “We’re looking at Friday night’s match, and we’re focusing on that. We need to get three points, and then take it from there. We’re nine points off the play-off places, so it’s going to be very difficult, but the most important thing is that we go up to Cabinteely and come back with three points on Friday night.” New recruit Barry Coffey was also in the hot seat this week, after his impressive two goal display against Cobh Ramblers: “I really enjoyed that, and I’m really enjoying life here so far. I know Colin, so that made it easier coming in here, the lads have made me feel at home straight away… Before I came here, I knew Cork City were a massive club. I know exactly how intense and how much pressure there is playing for a big club, but I thoroughly enjoy it. Ist’s something to treasure.” “The buzz after a win only lasts for a little while, and then it’s straight back to hard work. We’re focused now on Friday, we’re not getting ahead of ourselves thinking that we’re world beaters, we just take one game at a time, and now we focus on getting a win on Friday.”

On the injury front, Steven Beattie and Gearoid Morrissey are back in training, but may not be ready for Friday. Jonas Häkkinen, Uniss Kargbo & Rob Slevin remain sidelined.

The match will be broadcast on LOI TV – You can buy a season pass for €49, or purchase a single match pass for just €5.

Referee: David Connolly

Last game: City 4-0 Cobh Ramblers

Last meeting: City 0-2 Cabinteely

League Form (League, most recent game first): W W D D D