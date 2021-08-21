Irish Navy detain French Registered Fishing Vessel

21 August 2021

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

LÉ William Butler Yeats (P63) Detains a French Registered Fishing Vessel

The Naval Service VesselLÉ William Butler Yeats has detained a French registered Fishing Vessel approximately 110 Nautical Miles South of Mizen Head.

The detention was in relation to alleged breaches of fishing regulations. The vessel will be escorted to port, where on arrival it will be handed over to An Garda Síochána.

This is the sixth vessel detained by the Naval Service in 2021. The Defence Forces conduct at sea fishery inspections in line with the service level agreement with the Sea Fishery Protection Authority, as part of its delivery of government services to the state.