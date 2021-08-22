15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 1 both 1 4000 1 0 horizontal https://www.thecork.ie 300 0 1
BARRY’S TEA IRISH GIN: G&T used to mean ‘gin and TONIC’, but now it means ‘gin and TEA’

22 August 2021
By Tom Collins
tom@TheCork.ie

Tea doesn’t grow in Ireland, but just like coffee it can be processed here. Barry’s Tea is a much-admired Cork brand which was founded in Cork City, Have you tried it with gin? An Irish distillery has combined gin with tea. They are actually using the Classic blend (not the Gold blend) of Barry’s but frankly is there a difference?

Tasting Notes: The gin combines Barry’s Tea Classic Blend (that’s the Black coloured box type, not the red one!) with Sicilian lemons, sweet Spanish oranges, juniper berries, and cinnamon to produce a sweet and spicy flavour.

Serving Suggestion: Lots of ice, tonic water (yes, even with the tea flavouring you still should use tonic water), and a slice of fresh orange

The facts: €35, 40% alc/vol, 50cl

 

Irish people love tea. At home it’s a pre-warmed pot, Barry’s Classic Blend. Boiling water. Tea cosy if using a pot. A 3-minute rest and milk before the pour. So, what’s all that to do with gin? Distilled tea doesn’t taste much like tea, it’s spicy. However, it still marries well with all the traditional accompaniments like cardamon, cinnamon and lemon. Stir in a good measure of juniper and you are well on the way to distilling a seasonal special. Before bottling we have a brew up, and these large pots of tea get stirred into the gin prior to bottling and that’s what gives this gin its golden glow. So there you have it, with ice lemon and the tonic of your choice, that’s how to make the ultimate G & Tea.

Where to buy:
https://blackwaterdistillery.ie/shop/gin/blackwater-barrys-tea-gin/ with discount code ONCOMM10 to save 10%
or
full price from SuperValu https://shop.supervalu.ie/shopping/wine-beer-spirits-gin-blackwater-barry-s-tea-50-cl-/p-1593558000

