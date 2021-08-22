Cork gambler converts €50 into €5050 by betting on EuroMillions

22 August 2021

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

A 100/1 Shot

A Co Cork punter is laughing all the way to the bank after scooping a handsome four-figure sum on the EuroMillions and they only needed two numbers to do it.

The anonymous punter placed a €50 double in their local BoyleSports shop on Friday for the EuroMillions draw later that evening. They needed numbers 3 and 19 to come out and in the blink of an eye both had rolled out and secured a handsome payout.

That meant their wager had quickly smashed odds of 100/1 and allowed them to exchange their betslip for a handsome amount of €5,050 to start their weekend off in style.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports, said: “Fair play to our punter in Cork for their bold approach. They only needed two numbers to kick off their weekend in style and we hope the €5,000 profit helps go towards a well-deserved treat.”